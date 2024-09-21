B.C. election campaign officially underway; Eby is on the trail

Send this page to someone via email

The British Columbia election campaign is set to officially start Saturday, with Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin issuing the writ for the Oct. 19 vote.

The date, however, didn’t deter political leaders from getting a head start on the campaign.

NDP Leader David Eby began his campaign early Friday by getting on the party’s bus and heading straight to the Metro Vancouver city of Surrey, which is expected to be a major battleground for the New Democrats and B.C. Conservatives.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Eby and the NDP’s campaign bus will be making several Lower Mainland stops today on the first full day of campaigning.

B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad starts his campaign at Vancouver’s CRAB park, where the city recently spent thousands cleaning up a homeless camp, and he’ll be at an election rally on Vancouver Island later today.

Story continues below advertisement

Green Leader Sonia Furstenau is in Victoria for what the party says will be its largest canvassing effort to date to connect with voters.