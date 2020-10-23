Global News Morning BC October 23 2020 1:29pm 03:34 John Horgan showing strong lead in last poll before the B.C. Election The BC NDP’s lead appears strong leading into election day on Saturday. Kyle Braid from Ipsos Reid joins us to take a look at the numbers just released Friday morning. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7416335/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7416335/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?