B.C. election results: Live, real-time results from the provincial election

Voters across British Columbia are heading to the polls on Saturday to take part in the province’s 42nd general election.

Global News will have live, real-time results for all 87 ridings after polls close at 8 p.m. PT. We will have live online results by riding so you can see who will form B.C.’s next government and who won in your riding.

Global News also has profiles for each of the 87 ridings across the province, with an overview, list of candidates, voting history and more.

Want to see what each party promised? We’ve detailed all the leaders’ election pledges in our promise tracker.

For everything you need to know about where, when, and how to vote, go to our voting 101 page.

Global News’ special election broadcast will air live from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. PT on Global BC, BC1, AM980 CKNW radio, and free on the Global TV App, Amazon Prime Video or Global News YouTube Channel.

How to get live, real-time election results

The interactive map above allows you to navigate through the electoral map and see live, real-time results for each of B.C.’s ridings, as well as who’s winning, how many votes have been cast, and how many polls have reported results.

Once polls close at 8 p.m. PT and results come pouring in, the graph below will show the popular vote by party and how each party’s share of ridings has changed since the dissolution of the legislature on Sept. 21.

An election in a pandemic

It has been a campaign unlike any other under the COVID-19 pandemic, and election night will be the same.

Officials at Elections BC expect this to be the first vote in the province’s history where more people will cast ballots before election day than on the day itself.

Election night

Global News will have robust coverage online, on social media and on the air through both television and radio broadcasts.

Starting at 7 p.m. PT, right after the News Hour, our anchors, reporters and panel of experts will break down the results as they come in and look at what they means for British Columbians.

Chris Gailus, Sophie Lui and Keith Baldrey will anchor the coverage from the Global BC studios.

Reporter Richard Zussman will provide interactive results from Victoria.

Neetu Garcha will be at the BC NDP headquarters, John Hua will be at the BC Liberal headquarters, and Kylie Stanton will be at the BC Green Party headquarters.

Reporters Jordan Armstrong, Janet Brown and Sarah MacDonald will be covering key races as they unfold around the Lower Mainland.

