Doug Ford’s plans for 2nd ferris wheel in Niagara Falls scrapped after local opposition

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Premier Doug Ford’s plans for a new observation wheel overlooking Niagara Falls have been scrapped after the owner of the existing ferris wheel pledged to upgrade the popular Clifton Hill attraction.

In late 2025, as part of the government’s Destination Niagara strategy — internally nicknamed ‘Vegas of the North’ — Ford pledged to back a new observation wheel to offer visitors a “bigger, better and bolder perspective” of the falls.

The premier said he was “working to develop an observation wheel, just like those in London and Las Vegas, that will overlook the falls.”

The planned location for the wheel, Niagara’s Queen Victoria Park, raised eyebrows because it was destined to compete with the existing Niagara SkyWheel situated a short walk away.

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In December, the Niagara Parks Commission launched a request for proposals for a private company to design, build, finance and maintain a “world-class observation wheel” — a project that would be approved by the Ford government.

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The owner of the existing SkyWheel, Harry Oakes of HOCO Entertainment, immediately responded with a letter of intent that the company was planning a major redevelopment of the tourist attraction, replacing it with a 250-foot ferris wheel to make it the tallest in Canada.

The plans were enough to convince the Niagara Parks Commission to cancel the request for proposal, scuttling the premier’s plans for a second ferris wheel by the falls.

”The Niagara SkyWheel attraction is a cherished part of the Niagara Falls experience,” the commission said in a statement.

“With the proposed SkyWheel redevelopment now supported by a business case and in the advanced planning stage, Niagara Parks has determined that there is a viable alternative to proceeding with a new observation wheel in Queen Victoria Park. As a result, the Commission has cancelled the RFP process.”

In a video posted on social media, Niagara Mayor Jim Diodadi suggested the decision to cancel the “second ferris wheel” was made by Premier Ford after months of lobbying.

“Our work behind the scenes has paid off,” Diodadi said.

“I’m proud to say that our voices in Niagara Falls have been heard by Queen’s Park.”