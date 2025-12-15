Ford promises more ‘big, large casinos’ in Niagara Falls tourism vision

Send this page to someone via email

The Ford government says it wants to draw new casinos and theme parks to Niagara Falls, Ont., as it tries to revitalize the city through a plan dubbed internally “Vegas of the North.”

Premier Doug Ford launched the plan on Monday morning, alongside Mayor Jim Diodati, announcing it would mean trying to attract “more casinos,” focusing on pulling in “big, large casinos.”

The plan revolves around increasing tourist attractions in the city, adding new food and wine-based experiences and leaning into culture like the Shaw Festival in neighbouring Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Previous pushes to expand the QEW in Niagara, twin the Gardin City Skyway and increase Niagara GO train service will also play a part in the plan.

“All the big casinos in Niagara, I’m making a clear message to you: you’re welcome to Niagara,” Ford said.

“We want to double the number of visitors who come to Niagara every year, and we want to double the amount of time they spend in Niagara.”

Ford said his vision for the city involved attracting a Vegas-style mega casino attached to an entertainment complex and located near theme parks and other activities.

“One of the options being explored is the potential development of multiple new, world-class casinos to provide more options for visits and encourage the development of new hotels, entertainment venues and restaurants,” he said.

The premier listed off a range of potential investments and expansions he wants to see in the region, although it is unclear when they would be delivered and who would fund them.

The 44-page strategy launched Monday envisioned a 3.8-kilometre tram running through Queen Victoria Park, a new observation wheel and the redevelopment of the Niagara Parks Marina.

The premier’s office said those examples weren’t set in stone, nor would they necessarily receive provincial funding. The launch, it indicated, was a statement of intent, with future phases to follow.

“Niagara is more than a natural phenomenon, a wonder or a destination,” the strategy’s conclusion said. “It’s a cornerstone of Ontario’s economy and catalyst for growth, innovation and shared prosperity.”

The government said it expected major private sector interest in the plan and proposals would determine what provincial partnership funding, if any, would be received.