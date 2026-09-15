Alberta NDP wins byelection in longtime Conservative riding of Calgary-Shaw

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Naheed Nenshi’s NDP on Monday declared victory in a south Calgary byelection after unofficial results showed the Opposition party snatched up the longtime Conservative stronghold of Calgary-Shaw.

As of late Monday, NDP candidate Kyle Campbell received 7,461 votes, and Mike Derry of Premier Danielle Smith’s governing United Conservative Party got 6,879.

Campbell’s win drew cheers, applause and shouts of “NDP, NDP” from supporters at a constituency watch party, who also sang “We Are The Champions” by the rock band Queen.

“This opportunity is a chance to live what I believe in my heart, which is that leadership is about service,” Campbell told supporters. “So thank you. Thank you.

“Let’s do it for Alberta. We’re in Canada forever.”

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The byelection comes as the province prepares to vote Oct. 19 on whether to stay in Canada or hold a second, binding referendum on quitting the country.

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During the campaign, Nenshi said voters should choose his party and send a message to the premier that they don’t want a government that caters to separatists.

In a social media post Monday, Smith congratulated Campbell and said her government would work with him to meet the needs of his constituency.

Her post also thanked Derry for his work during the campaign.

“Our UCP government will continue to work every day to grow our province’s economy, strengthen our core social services and build a stronger Alberta,” Smith’s post said.

The riding, created in 1986, has long voted Conservative. The NDP won the seat only once in 2015 as part of the “orange wave” that brought former premier Rachel Notley into government.

The byelection was called after former United Conservative Party cabinet minister Rebecca Schulz — now an executive at a major oil and gas producer in Alberta — resigned in May.

Schulz was environment minister from 2023 to the end of 2025.

Meanwhile, Progressive Tory candidate Kyle Joseph came in third place in Monday’s byelection with 978 votes, while Liberal candidate John Roggeveen received 602.

Independent candidate Rolly Ashdown finished last with 82 votes.

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Elections Alberta says an official count is scheduled for Sept. 24.