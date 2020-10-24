Menu

October 24 2020 11:41pm
B.C. election 2020: Bowinn Ma addresses incident where she experienced sexist comments from Liberal candidate

During British Columbia’s election night on Saturday, NDP North Vancouver-Lonsdale incumbent candidate Bowinn Ma addressed a controversial incident wherein Liberal candidate Jane Thornthwaite made sexist comments toward her during a Sept. 17 online event. Ma stated that she spent her campaign “focused on the people in her community” and revealed that people approached her on the street to discuss the incident.

