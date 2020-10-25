Menu

BC election
October 25 2020 2:01am
03:59

B.C. election 2020: Extended interview with Kelowna-Lake Country projected winner Norm Letnick

Extended interview with Liberal Norm Letnick, the projected winner of the Kelowna-Lake Country riding.

