B.C. election 2020: Norm Letnick projected to win again in Kelowna-Lake Country

Send this page to someone via email

Norm Letnick is projected to represent the riding of Kelowna-Lake Country for a fourth term.

As of 11:15 p.m., Letnick was leading with 56 per cent of the vote (9,196), more than double his nearest opponent.

“I know it’s a privilege to serve, and I’m just honoured that the people of Kelowna-Lake Country have picked me again to be their voice in Victoria,” Letnick said.

“To watch the results come in through Zoom with your friends and supporters, not a big party and all the fanfare that goes with that, I’m feeling fine, but it’s bizarre,” Letnick said.

Moving forward, Letnick said his top priorities include fixing Highway 97 and Beaver Lake Road, ensuring a community health centre moves into Lake Country and improving safety in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood.

Story continues below advertisement

Justin Kulik of the NDP was second at 26.1 per cent (4,291), with John Janmaat of the Green Party in third at 14.6 per cent (2,402).

The riding is one of several safe Liberal seats in the Okanagan, with voters traditionally supporting right-leaning parties for more than a century.

Letnick posted a crushing win for the party in 2017 with 59.8 per cent of ballots (15,287 votes) and easily earning a third term as MLA.

BC NDP rival Erik Olesen was far behind at 20.9 per cent (5,344), followed by BC Green Party candidate Alison Shaw at 19.4 per cent (4,951).

In 2013, Letnick won his second term with 56.8 per cent of the vote, ahead of New Democrat Mike Nuyens at 24.8 per cent.

When he was first elected in 2009, he took in 52.1 per cent of the vote.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots were requested across B.C. this election. As mail-in ballots cannot be counted until after election night, these results are not final.

Advertisement