BC election October 20 2020 8:53pm 03:09 Race for Kelowna West riding heats up as election date nears B.C.’s provincial election is a mere four days away. In the Kelowna West riding, five candidates are vying for votes. B.C. election: Five candidates vying for Kelowna West riding <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7409632/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7409632/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?