Shuswap Riding: Getting to Know the Candidates

The riding of Shuswap iincludes the western portion of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District and the northwestern portion of the Regional District of the North Okanagan and includes the communities of Salmon Arm, Armstrong, Spallumcheen, Enderby and Sicamous. There are three candidates running in this riding including Liberal incumbent Greg Kyllo. Trying to unseat him are the NDP’s Sylvia Lindgren and the Green Party’s Owen Madden. The riding of Columbia River-Revelstoke covers a very large area including the eastern part of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District and the northern portion of the Regional District of East Kootenay and is bordered by Alberta to the east. It includes the communities of Kimberley, Revelstoke, Golden, Inverrmere, Canal Flats and Radium Hot Springs. This riding also has three candidate. They include Liberal incumbent Doug Clovechok, the NDP’s Nicole Cherlet and Samson Boyer running under the Green banner.