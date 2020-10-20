Menu

BC election
October 20 2020 5:22pm
Extended interview with BC Liberal candidate for Vernon-Monashee Eric Foster

BC Liberal candidate for Vernon-Monashee Eric Foster talks about his goals for the next term if elected and how his party would tackle pandemic recovery.

