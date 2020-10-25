Menu

BC election
October 25 2020 6:02pm
04:54

Roly Russell on projected election victory in Boundary-Similkameen

The BC NDP’s Roly Russell speaks to Global Okanagan’s Shelby Thom about his projected victory in the riding of Boundary-Similkameen, traditionally a Liberal stronghold.

