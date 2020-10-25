Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

B.C. election 2020: Roly Russell projected to pick up Boundary-Similkameen

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 25, 2020 1:23 am
Roly Russell is the BC NDP candidate for Boundary-Similkameen in the 2020 B.C. election.
Roly Russell is the BC NDP candidate for Boundary-Similkameen in the 2020 B.C. election. BC NDP

Roly Russell of the BC NDP is projected to win in the riding of Boundary-Similkameen.

This seat was previously held by the BC Liberals.

More: Full B.C. election coverage

The riding became one to watch after MLA Linda Larson announced her retirement in June 2019.

Larson had served two terms for the BC Liberals, continuing the party’s decades-long reign in the district.

Trending Stories

Read more: B.C. election 2020: Find your riding and candidates

But the riding was still on the BC NDP’s radar this time around, remembering its victory back in 1991 following Bill Barlee’s byelection win in 1988.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: B.C. election 2020: Boundary-Similkameen results

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots were requested across B.C. this election. As mail-in ballots cannot be counted until after election night, these results are not final.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC electionBC election 2020BC Election resultssimilkameenBC Provincial ElectionBC election 2020 resultsBoundary-SimilkameenLinda LarsonPetra VeintimillaRoly RussellArlyn GreigDarryl SeresBC provincial election results
Flyers
More weekly flyers