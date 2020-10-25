B.C. election 2020: Roly Russell projected to pick up Boundary-Similkameen

Send this page to someone via email

Roly Russell of the BC NDP is projected to win in the riding of Boundary-Similkameen.

This seat was previously held by the BC Liberals.

The riding became one to watch after MLA Linda Larson announced her retirement in June 2019.

Larson had served two terms for the BC Liberals, continuing the party’s decades-long reign in the district.

But the riding was still on the BC NDP’s radar this time around, remembering its victory back in 1991 following Bill Barlee’s byelection win in 1988.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots were requested across B.C. this election. As mail-in ballots cannot be counted until after election night, these results are not final.