Politics

Chretien-era federal minister seeks provincial B.C. liberal revival

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 17, 2024 2:57 pm
1 min read
University of the Fraser Valley Political Science Professor Hamish Telford discusses the collapse of the BC United Party and what it means for the BC NDP and BC Conservatives. – Aug 29, 2024
Former federal cabinet minister Herb Dhaliwal says he wants to revive a liberal party for those left politically homeless in British Columbia after the BC United Party suspended its campaign in the upcoming provincial election.

Dhaliwal says he wants “moderate, centrist” voters to get behind the New Liberal Party of BC in time for the election on October 19.

Dhaliwal says in a statement that the former BC Liberal Party that rebranded as BC United was doomed by a “backroom deal” with the BC Conservative Party that left moderate voters without a “preferred political choice on the ballot.”

The former federal cabinet minister who left his Vancouver-area riding in 2004 says Leader Kevin Falcon’s suspension of the BC United campaign “betrayed” supporters, and the province risks returning to a “dysfunctional” state of “polarizing right versus left combat.”

Dhaliwal says an attempt to register the party under the name “New Liberal Party of BC” was rejected by Elections BC on technical grounds and he’s now hired a lawyer to contest the rejection.

A letter from lawyer Joven Narwal to Elections BC says the agency declined to register the name due to potential voter confusion, but adding “not associated with BC United” or a similar phrase to the ballot could avoid “any conceivable confusion in the minds of voters.”

© 2024 The Canadian Press

