Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Politics

B.C. election 2020: Boundary-Similkameen

By Richard Zussman & Simon Little Global News
A riding map for Boundary-Similkameen.
A riding map for Boundary-Similkameen. Elections BC

Boundary-Similkameen is a bit of a sneaky riding.

BC Liberal Linda Larson took the seat by nearly 2,300 votes in 2017. But Larson isn’t running again and this riding has shown up on the BC NDP radar as a target to flip in 2020.

The NDP held the seat in 1991, a carryover from former MLA Bill Barlee’s victory in a 1988 by-election.

Petra Veintimilla is running for the BC Liberals. Veintimilla is a current Oliver councillor.

The BC NDP have interview Roly Russell, director for the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary.

Candidates

  • BC Liberals: Petra Veintimilla
  • BC NDP: Roly Russel

Swing riding meter

The BC Liberals won by a healthy 10.07 per cent in 2017. It was the 22nd closest race that year, and the 12th closest of the 43 seats won by the party.

2017 election results

  • BC Liberal: Linda Larson — 9,513 votes (42.8%)
  • BC NDP: Colleen Ross — 7,275 votes (32.73%)
  • BC Greens: Vonnie Lavers — 2,274 votes (10.23%)
  • Independent: Peter Entwistle — 3,165 votes (14.24%)

This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

Find full B.C. 2020 provincial election coverage here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC politicsBC NDPBC election2020 electionBC GreensElections BCBC LiberalBC ElectionsBoundary-SimilkameenBC 2020 ElectionBoundary-Similkameen riding
