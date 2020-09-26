B.C. election 2020: Boundary-Similkameen

Send this page to someone via email

Boundary-Similkameen is a bit of a sneaky riding.

BC Liberal Linda Larson took the seat by nearly 2,300 votes in 2017. But Larson isn’t running again and this riding has shown up on the BC NDP radar as a target to flip in 2020.

The NDP held the seat in 1991, a carryover from former MLA Bill Barlee’s victory in a 1988 by-election.

Petra Veintimilla is running for the BC Liberals. Veintimilla is a current Oliver councillor.

The BC NDP have interview Roly Russell, director for the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary.

Candidates

BC Liberals: Petra Veintimilla

BC NDP: Roly Russel

Swing riding meter

The BC Liberals won by a healthy 10.07 per cent in 2017. It was the 22nd closest race that year, and the 12th closest of the 43 seats won by the party.

Story continues below advertisement

2017 election results

BC Liberal: Linda Larson — 9,513 votes (42.8%)

BC NDP: Colleen Ross — 7,275 votes (32.73%)

BC Greens: Vonnie Lavers — 2,274 votes (10.23%)

Independent: Peter Entwistle — 3,165 votes (14.24%)

This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

Find full B.C. 2020 provincial election coverage here.