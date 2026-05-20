Alberta separatists threaten to oust Premier Danielle Smith over referendum question

Political rhetoric is ramping up ahead of a planned fall referendum in Alberta.

“Our view is Danielle (Smith) needs to make a decision: Is she going to support Mister Lukaszuk, or is she going to support her base? What we are saying is she needs to understand that if she abandons her base or betrays her base, there will likely be political consequences.”

That’s the threat from Jeffrey Rath, lawyer for the Alberta Prosperity Project, the group that said it collected more than 300,000 signatures on a citizen’s petition calling for a referendum on the province’s independence from Canada.

However, the petition, which proposed the question: “Do you agree that the province of Alberta should cease to be a part of Canada to become an independent state?,” was recently rejected by the courts over a lack of consultation with First Nations.

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Instead, in an effort to appease party’s supporters, many political analysts expect Smith to call a referendum on the question asked in the Forever Canadian petition.

That petition, which was spearheaded by former Alberta MLA and deputy premier Thomas Lukaszuk, asks, “Do you agree that Alberta should remain within Canada?”

View image in full screen Jeffrey Rath, lawyer for the Alberta Prosperity Project, vows “there will be consequences” if Premier Danielle Smith holds a referendum in October using the question in the pro-federalist “Forever Canadian” citizens petition. Global News

“It’s not the question that the separatists want because it’s an affirmative question,” said Mount Royal political scientist Duane Bratt.

“It’s a positive question. But it’s better than having no referendum question.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "It's a positive question. But it's better than having no referendum question."

He expects Smith to announce her plans during a paid, province-wide television address on Thursday.

However, Alberta’s journey toward holding a fall referendum vote on separation took a bizarre turn Wednesday, when a bipartisan committee meeting of MLAs established to review Lukaszuk’s question imploded after UCP caucus sent out a premature news release announcing the vote had taken place and the motion had passed.

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1:49 Alberta separatism proponent wants UCP to call referendum

For Rath, choosing to put the pro-Canadian question on a referendum ballot amounts to a betrayal of the many Albertans who are separatists, but chose to support Smith as leader of the UCP.

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“I think people within the UCP, you’re sick and tired of being lied to. Danielle promised that if we jump through the hoops, and if we got all the signatures and did what we were supposed to do, our question would be on a ballot this fall,” Rath said on Wednesday.

“We’re tired of being lied to by this premier about the fact that she has our interests at heart, because it’s clear that she doesn’t.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "We're tired of being lied to by this premier about the fact that she has our interests at heart, because it's clear that she doesn't."

To the political analysts Global News spoke with, the threats to Smith’s job are very real.

View image in full screen Feo Snagovsky, assistant professor of political science at the University of Alberta, says Smith faces the conflicting responsibilities of responding to the general public and to members of her cabinet, many of whom favour Alberta’s independence. Global News

Feo Snagovsky, assistant professor of political science at the University of Alberta, said while Smith has done a “really good” job of managing the sometimes conflicting demands of separatists and federalists within the UCP, those issues are now coming to a head.

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“We know that close to a majority, if not a majority, of supporters of the UCP support Alberta becoming an independent country — and the other half does not,” said Snagovsky.

“All the public opinion polling we have available to us suggests that it still remains a minority position among Albertans, and she’s facing this tension between trying to stay responsive to the general electorate and the popular will, on one hand, and on the other hand trying to make sure that she retains her job and she stays responsive within her political party.”

Other political observers agree.

“It’s a pressure cooker and heavy is the head that wears the crown,” said Michael Solberg, who is a partner at New West Public Affairs and admits to being a card-carrying member of the UCP.

“I think the premier probably wakes up every day with extraordinary new challenges that she has to face from members of her caucus, the Opposition and now certainly the far fringe of her party — which is increasingly becoming the majority of her party, at least per the threats coming from groups like Jeffrey Rath is leading,” Solberg said.

“I don’t want to discount the risks to the premier that the separatist groups have, especially if they start buying up all the memberships, but the premier is no slouch,” Solberg added.

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“She’s a fighter. There’s a lot of institutional strength behind her, and I think people who underestimate her do so at their own peril.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "She's a fighter. There's a lot of institutional strength behind her, and I think people who underestimate her do so at their own peril."

If Smith does call a referendum on the “Forever Canadian” citizen’s petition, Rath said separatists are already planning their attempt to oust the premier — as was done with her predecessor Jason Kenney.

“We’re asking all of the people that signed (our) petition and all of our canvassers to organize themselves to sell memberships across the province, because if our question is not put on a ballot by the end of the month, we’re going to be organizing a special general meeting of the of the United Conservative Party for August,” Rath said.