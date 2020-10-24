Canada October 24 2020 7:46pm 02:13 BC Election: In-person voters hit the polls in the Okanagan Global News talked to voters to see if they had any apprehensions about voting in-person. B.C. election: In-person voters hit polls in the Okanagan <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7420002/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7420002/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?