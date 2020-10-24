B.C. election: In-person voters hit polls in the Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

It’s B.C’s election day and the polls have been open since 8 a.m.

Voting supervisor officer Steve Fingas said his polling station in Lake Country has been busier than expected.

“It’s been really busy, it’s been a great turnout here,” said Fingas.

“We were a little concerned at first, with all the opportunities to vote by mail and advanced voting, but the turnout has been exceptionally well.” Tweet This

Global News talked to voters to see if they had any apprehensions about voting in-person.

“If you’re worried about crowded places, go early. That’s what I did. I figured no one would be here so you’re in and out right away,” said Alex Hoce, a West Kelowna resident.

“There’s some concern but I’m wearing my mask, staying six feet apart, and doing the best I can,” said Kelowna resident Scott Wickenheiser.

“Everyone in there is wearing masks and face shields and putting hand sanitizer on and there’s Plexiglass and such so I didn’t feel very worried,” said Brendan Ferguson, a Kelowna resident.

With many opportunities to vote by mail or during advanced voting, we asked residents why they chose to vote in-person.

“We didn’t receive the ballot, actually, and you have to vote so here we are,” said Chuck Duffy, a West Kelowna Resident.

“I like to write down my vote and come in in-person,” said Hoce.

“Tradition. I like to put my ballot in the box,” said Bob Hansen, a Kelowna resident.

Many B.C. politicians have been vocal about B.C. Premier John Horgan’s decision to call the snap election, so we asked residents how they feel about the early vote.

“I think they could have picked a better time for it but it is what it is,” said Sally Duffy, a West Kelowna resident.

“It’s an OK time; I mean an election is an election, right? It doesn’t really matter when the election is as long as it happens within four years,” said Hoce.

“The premier was doing this strictly for his own benefit. He could have waited a year until the pandemic was over a little bit,” said Hansen.

“I feel like it’s irresponsible. Given the pandemic right now and having a lot of people coming down to do in-person voting,” said Ferguson.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots was requested across B.C.

As mail-in ballots cannot be counted until after election night, we may not know the results of the election tonight.

