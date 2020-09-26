B.C. election 2020: Penticton

Send this page to someone via email

The BC NDP has won in Penticton, but not for more than 20 years, and even then only won it in a race that split three ways.

The BC Liberals have held a version of the Penticton riding since 1996.

Liberal incumbent Dan Ashton has held the seat since 2013 when he won by nearly 6,600 votes.

Ashton is a former two-term mayor of Penticton and served as a parliamentary secretary in Christy Clark’s government.

The riding was formed in 1991 from the old Similkameen electoral district and includes the communities of Peachland, Summerland and Chute Lake.

Voters in the Penticton city centre have tended to lean towards the NDP, while the suburbs and outlying communities have voted BC Liberal.

Candidates

BC Liberals: Dan Ashton

BC NDP: Toni Boot

Swing riding meter

This is a safe BC Liberal seat.

Ashton defeated his NDP opponent in 2017 with a margin of victory of 24.07 per cent. Fifty-six of B.C.’s 87 races in 2017 were closer than Penticton, while 28 of the 43 seats the BC Liberals won were tighter contests.

2017 election results

BC Liberals: Dan Ashton — 14,470 votes (52.80%)

BC NDP: Tarik Sayeed — 7,874 votes (28.73%)

BC Greens: Connie Sahlmark — 5,061 votes (18.47%)

This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest candidate information, candidate interviews and events in the campaign.

