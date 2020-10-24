Global National October 24 2020 7:34pm 02:55 BC voters cast ballots in provincial election Voters in British Columbia cast their ballots in a snap election that was called a year early by the minority NDP government. Keith Baldrey looks at how the pandemic played into the election. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7419964/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7419964/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?