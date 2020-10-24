Menu

Global National
October 24 2020 7:34pm
02:55

BC voters cast ballots in provincial election

Voters in British Columbia cast their ballots in a snap election that was called a year early by the minority NDP government. Keith Baldrey looks at how the pandemic played into the election.

