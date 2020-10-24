Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 24 2020 9:50pm
01:42

B.C. volunteers make sure voters get to polls

A group of Vancouver volunteers is using some pedal power to ensure voters are able to get to polling stations to cast their ballots in the provincial election. Paul Johnson reports.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home