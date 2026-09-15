Quebec’s farmers union is calling on Ottawa to suspend Alto high-speed rail project

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An association representing Quebec farmers is calling on the federal government to suspend its plans for a high-speed rail project between Quebec City and Toronto.

Last Friday, the Union des producteurs agricoles wrote to federal Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon to ask him to put the brakes on the project.

In the letter, the union president, Martin Caron, questioned the benefits of a Quebec City—Toronto high-speed rail line.

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Caron says that a high-frequency train would also provide gains in travel time and reliability at lower costs.

The union is asking the federal government to suspend the project.

It is also asking the government to launch an independent review comparing options for a high-speed and a high-frequency train.

Alto currently estimates the high-speed rail project would cost between $60 billion and $90 billion, but some experts say the final cost may be higher.

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Construction on the first segment, between Montreal and Ottawa, could begin as early as 2029.