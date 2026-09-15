Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Quebec’s farmers union is calling on Ottawa to suspend Alto high-speed rail project

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 15, 2026 11:13 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ontario MPPs pushback on Alto high-speed rail project'
Ontario MPPs pushback on Alto high-speed rail project
RELATED: Ontario MPPs pushback on Alto high-speed rail project – Aug 2, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An association representing Quebec farmers is calling on the federal government to suspend its plans for a high-speed rail project between Quebec City and Toronto.

Last Friday, the Union des producteurs agricoles wrote to federal Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon to ask him to put the brakes on the project.

In the letter, the union president, Martin Caron, questioned the benefits of a Quebec City—Toronto high-speed rail line.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Caron says that a high-frequency train would also provide gains in travel time and reliability at lower costs.

The union is asking the federal government to suspend the project.

It is also asking the government to launch an independent review comparing options for a high-speed and a high-frequency train.

Alto currently estimates the high-speed rail project would cost between $60 billion and $90 billion, but some experts say the final cost may be higher.

Story continues below advertisement

Construction on the first segment, between Montreal and Ottawa, could begin as early as 2029.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices