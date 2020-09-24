Global News Hour at 6 BC September 24 2020 10:05pm 01:31 Keith Baldrey’s perspective on the election battleground of Maple Ridge Global’s Keith Baldrey has some perspective on the election battleground of Maple Ridge, which has been a close race for decades. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7357946/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7357946/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?