B.C. election: BC Liberals promise to eliminate provincial sales tax for a year

In their first major promise of the 2020 election campaign, the BC Liberals on Monday promised to eliminate the provincial sales tax for one year if they are elected on Oct. 24.

Leader Andrew Wilkinson told a news conference the tax will then be reduced to three per cent the following year.

“Every government in the Western world is anticipating deficit spending for the next few years,” he said. “That’s the fact of the matter to pay for health and education, to maintain the services we want, to build all the projects that are already underway.”

B.C.’s provincial sales tax right now is seven per cent.

The promise comes in an attempt to help reboot an economy struggling due to COVID-19. The Business Council of B.C. suggested in August the provincial government should cut the PST in half for two years in order to stimulate the economy.

Under the BC Liberal proposal, a family of four earning $60,000 per parent will save $1,714 in the first year alone, followed by an additional $979 in the second year.

The commitment provides more financial relief for those who spend more than those who spend less.

“Eliminating PST puts more money in people’s pockets, stimulates growth for struggling small business, and helps British Columbians who are struggling to get by. This is a vital step to rebuild our economy,” Wilkinson said.

NDP leader John Horgan was asked on Monday whether his party would also consider a PST cut. He said his platform will be coming out in the days ahead but wouldn’t indicate what economic measures the party will take.

“When Mr. Wilkinson makes promises about taxes they have historically been about people who are wealthy and well connected and not regular people,” Horgan said.

“If he is going to take that money out of the budget I hope he will tell British Columbians what services he will take out of the budget.”

The cut is estimated to cost $6.881 billion in the first year and $3.932 billion in the second year in lost revenues for the province.

The Urban Development Institute estimates that PST relief will save $9 per square foot on wood frame construction and $12 per square foot on concrete construction and could save up to $6,000 on the cost of a 500 square foot apartment and almost $19,000 on an average-sized home.

Wilkinson made the announcement in Richmond, a potential battleground in the election. Horgan will be Richmond Monday afternoon.

The NDP leader started his day in Victoria committing to cut health care wait times by investing in four new MRI machines.

“Ensuring British Columbians have faster access to quality health care has never been more important,” Horgan said.

“Andrew Wilkinson’s plan to hand the wealthy and the well-connected a big tax giveaway would mean fewer resources for hospitals and longer wait times for people. Those are the wrong priorities, especially right now.”