Regional cancer centre to be part of second Surrey hospital

The new Surrey hospital will give people living in the Fraser Valley improved access to cancer treatment.

A regional cancer centre will be built as part of the second Surrey hospital, which is slated to be built in Cloverdale beside the Kwantlen Polytechnic University campus.

Services will include treatment, supportive care, research, education and virtual health.

“Nothing is more important than the health of your family, and for people dealing with cancer, having access to treatment close to home is especially welcome,” said B.C. Premier John Horgan in a release.

The City of Surrey is one of the fastest-growing cities in Canada and its senior population is increasing.

“This means the demand for cancer care will also increase, and our government is taking immediate action to improve health care for people living in this region for years to come,” B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a release.

Other B.C. regional cancer centres already exist at Surrey Memorial Hospital, as well as in Abbotsford, Vancouver, Kelowna, Prince George and Victoria.

Construction has not yet started on the new building.

The B.C. Cancer Agency says one in two British Columbians will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, with many of the new cases occurring among people in the Fraser Health region.