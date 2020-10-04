BC Liberals promise referendum on Surrey RCMP transition, NDP pledge ICBC rebate

Send this page to someone via email

The province’s two largest political parties both made big ticket promises on the B.C. provincial election campaign trail, Sunday.

In a bid to pick up crucial seats in rapidly-growing Surrey, the BC Liberals have waded into the debate on the city’s transition from the RCMP to a municipal police force.

In media release, the party pledged to freeze the transition promise, “provide transparency and accountability” and then hold a referendum on the transition.

The transition from the RCMP was a marquee promise in Mayor Doug McCallum’s 2018 election campaign and credited by some with helping his Safe Surrey Coalition sweep to power.

However the issue has been dogged by controversy since then, helping split the coalition apart and fuelling a petition to keep the RCMP that’s garnered tens of thousands of signatures.

A recent poll found 58 per cent of Surrey residents opposed the transition.

Global News has requested comment from from McCallum.

NDP Candidate for Vancouver Point-Grey David Eby called the pledge an “empty promise.”

“The reason why they’re holding referendums and studying things instead of taking action is they spent all the money on this foolish PST promise that nobody believes anyway and so they’re trying to cover their tracks.”

Targeting Surrey ridings paid off for the NDP in 2017. In that campaign, the party pledged to eliminate tolls on the Port Mann and Golden Ears bridges, a policy credited with helping them break through in the suburbs.

Elsewhere on the campaign trail Sunday, the NDP promised to return any profits generated by ICBC during the COVID-19 pandemic to drivers in the form of a rebate cheque.

Eby, who managed the ICBC file in the NDP government, said the rebate would be paid at the same time as new ICBC rates kick in on May 1.

Eby estimated that the new rates, part of the NDP’s move to a no-fault style insurance model, will save drivers about 20 per cent.

