B.C. election 2020: Vancouver-Point Grey

When Gordon Campbell served the people of Vancouver-Point Grey, he was the premier. When Christy Clark served it, she was the premier. David Eby could be the next in line if the dominoes fall his way.

Eby has quickly become one of B.C.’s fastest-rising politicians, jumping from the BC Civil Liberties Association to knocking off Clark in the 2013 election.

Since then, the six-foot-seven yoga practitioner has helped put corruption in Vancouver’s housing market on the map, and was appointed attorney general in 2017.

Many inside the party believe he’s the frontrunner to be the next leader, whenever that may be.

Eby has turned the former Liberal seat into a relatively comfortable place to be an NDP politician. It’s unclear what sort of impact a virtual-learning policy at the University of British Columbia, which is in his riding, may have on his re-election bid.

Nominated Candidates

BC Liberals: Mark Bowen

BC NDP: David Eby

Swing Riding Meter

Campbell held the seat for the BC Liberals from 1996 to 2011. Clark held it from 2011 to 2013. Eby beat Clark in 2013 election and has held the seat for the BC NDP since then.

Vancouver-Point Grey was the 52nd closest race based on winning percentage in the province in 2017. Eby won by 22.78 per cent.

Elections Results 2017

BC NDP: David Eby, 14,195 votes (55.94%)

BC Liberal: James Lombardi, 8,414 votes (33.16%)

BC Green: Amanda Konkin, 2,604 votes (10.26%)

Independent: Brian Taylor, 85 votes (0.34%)

Your Political Party: David Stall, 77 votes (0.30%)

This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.