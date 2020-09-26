B.C. election 2020: Cowichan Valley

Send this page to someone via email

Newly minted Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau will have her mind on growing her party’s seat count across the province while having to keep an eye on her own riding.

Furstenau won the seat in 2017 with 11,475 votes and won by 1,872 or a margin of 6.1 per cent

But the NDP has historically done well in the riding and is hoping to shore up the internal problems that plagued them last time around. Regional politician Lori Iannidinardo carried the NDP’s banner in 2017, but only after an internal fight about the party’s equity mandate and received 9,603 votes.

The BC Liberals finished a close third, with 8,400 votes.

The NDP have nominated North Cowichan municipal councilor Rob Douglas to try and win the seat back for the NDP. Prior to serving on council, Douglas was a director on the Cowichan Valley Regional District board.

Nominated Candidates

BC Greens: Sonia Furstenau

BC NDP: Rob Douglas

Swing Riding Meter

The riding has only been around for three elections. The Greens won in 2017 and Bill Routley won for the NDP in 2013 and 2009. Known as Cowichan-Malahat from 1972 to 1986, and Cowichan-Ladysmith from 1991 to 2005, the riding has in total gone to the NDP in 12 of the last 15 elections.

Cowichan Valley was the 8th closest riding in the province based on the victory percentage in 2017. It was the closest race of the three seats the Greens won.

Election Results 2017

Green: Sonia Furstenau — 11,475 votes (37.5%)

NDP: Lori Iannidinardo — 9,603 votes (31.3%)

Liberal: Steve Housser — 8,400 votes (27.4%)

Independent: Ian Morrison — 502 votes (1.6%)

Libertarian: James Anderson — 393 votes (1.3%)

Independent: Samuel Lockhart — 145 votes (0.47%)

Independent: Eden Haythornthwaite — 124 votes (0.4%)

This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

