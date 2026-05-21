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2 comments

  1. Bob B
    May 21, 2026 at 3:58 pm

    At least they named it something majority of us pronounce and spell
    And who actually had something to do with it’s construction.
    Better JH than some name in some fake written language made up by some missionary in the north mid west while he was trying to civilise the FN.

  2. Roy Stephenson
    May 21, 2026 at 3:49 pm

    Oh no Eby the turncoat should have run it by the musqueam band first, after all its all their land right ? I can see a name change coming ce:px¿¥yla’lam it’s that easy.

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Politics

Site C Dam officially renamed John Horgan Dam and Generating Station

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 21, 2026 3:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Site C Dam renamed after former premier'
Site C Dam renamed after former premier
B.C. Premier David Eby announced on Thursday that the Site C Dam will officially be renamed after former premier John Horgan.
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The Site C Dam will officially be named the John Horgan Dam and Generating Station.

B.C. Premier David Eby announced on Wednesday that the official name honours former premier John Horgan and recognizes his leadership and commitment to the people of B.C.

“We’re proud to name the Site C dam and generating station in honour of former premier John Horgan,” Eby said in a statement.

“John’s leadership and his decision to complete Site C through tough challenges helped secure B.C.’s clean-energy future.”

Site C began construction in July 2015 and all six generating units entered service in August 2025.

Click to play video: 'New Royal Roads University campus honours late John Horgan'
New Royal Roads University campus honours late John Horgan

Horgan died in November 2024 following a battle with cancer.

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After being diagnosed with thyroid cancer in June 2024, the 65-year-old had been in the hospital for much of the five months leading up to his death.

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The long-time politician was living in Berlin with his wife, Ellie, while serving as Canada’s ambassador to Germany. He died at the BC Cancer Centre in Victoria, B.C., at Royal Jubilee Hospital after returning to the province for end-of-life care.

Following the opportunity to form government, Horgan served as B.C.’s premier from July 2017 until Oct. 21, 2022.

In his first term in office, Horgan put in place significant affordability measures, including removing the Medical Service Premium plan fees, removing tolls on two Metro Vancouver bridges and increasing social assistance.

After much consideration, Horgan determined the controversial Site C dam was past the point of no return and the province moved ahead with the electricity production project. He opposed the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion but eventually was forced off the opposition after the federal government purchased the pipeline.

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