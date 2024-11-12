Former B.C. premier John Horgan dies following battle with cancer

Send this page to someone via email

Former B.C. premier John Horgan has died following a battle with cancer, his family confirmed on Tuesday.

The 65-year-old has been in the hospital for much of the past five months after being diagnosed with thyroid cancer in June.

The long-time politician was living in Berlin with his wife Ellie while serving as Canada’s ambassador to Germany. He died at the BC Cancer Centre in Victoria, B.C. after returning to the province for end-of-life care.

His family said they received news last week that the cancer had spread through Horgan’s body and his family was with him on Tuesday when he passed.

“The well-being of British Columbia and everyone in it was everything to him,” a statement from Horgan’s family reads.

“He was surrounded by friends, family and live in his final days.”

Horgan’s rise to national prominence came following the results of the 2017 election, where Horgan and the NDP won 41 of the BC Legislature’s 87 seats.

After striking a deal with the BC Greens, who had won three seats, Horgan formed a government and defeated former BC Liberal leader Christy Clark in a confidence vote.

Following the opportunity to form government, Horgan served as B.C.’s premier from July 2017 until October 21, 2022.

In the first term in office, Horgan put in place significant affordability measures including removing the Medical Service Premium plan fees, removing tolls on two Metro Vancouver bridges and increasing social assistance.

After much consideration, Horgan determined the controversial Site C dam was past the point of no return and the province moved ahead with the electricity production project. He opposed the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion but eventually was forced off the opposition after the federal government purchased the pipeline.

Horgan was one of the most popular premiers in British Columbia’s history, often having popularity ratings well above 60 per cent largely due to his management of the COVID-19 pandemic and work dealing with affordability issues.

One key decision for Horgan’s government was allowing chief medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix to make health-related decisions due to the pandemic.

Following frustrations over governing with a minority, Horgan called an early election in the fall of 2020. The NDP won a party record 57 seats including picking up seats in Richmond, parts of the Fraser Valley and the interior for the first time in the party’s history.

Horgan was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2021, while serving as premier, and underwent 35 sessions of radiation at the Victoria Cancer Clinic.

He stepped down as premier in 2022 stating at the time the ongoing cancer treatment had taken a physical toll on him but did not blame the disease for this decision to leave electoral politics.

First elected in 2005, Horgan served in various roles in opposition representing his home of Langford and surrounding areas. After losing his bid for party leadership, Horgan won the NDP leadership contest in 2014.

Horgan had two grown sons, Nate and Evan.

Former politician Terry Lake took to X to say he was sad to hear of Horgan’s passing.

“John was tuned in to the electorate and a passionate and good man. He will be missed,” Lake said.

Former politician Bill Tieleman said on X that he was “deeply saddened” to hear of his friend’s death.

“I knew and worked with John in several roles since 1991 – but none more important than BC Premier,” Tieleman wrote.

Bridgitte Anderson with the Vancouver Board of Trade said online that “John was a dedicated public servant who devoted his life to building a better province.

“He was our leader during challenging times, and he continually demonstrated a unique ability to unite diverse perspectives around a common goal. His humour and wit were infectious. He cared deeply about our collective future, and at the heart of his decisions was a determined and profound love and respect for this province.

“My sincere condolences to Ellie, his entire family and countless friends and colleagues. We join all British Columbians in mourning his loss and honoring his contributions to our province. He left us too soon.”