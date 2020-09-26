B.C. election 2020: Port Coquitlam

Send this page to someone via email

NDP veteran Mike Farnworth is seeking to win the riding of Port Coquitlam for the seventh time in eight elections.

Farnworth, who served as minister of public safety and solicitor general in John Horgan’s government, first won this riding in 1991. He’s held it ever since, with the exception of 2001 to 2005 when Gordon Campbell’s BC Liberals swept to power.

In 2017, he won by nearly 6,500 votes.

The riding was first created in 1991 when it was carved out of the Coquitlam riding. It used to contain parts of north Coquitlam, but now has the exact borders of the City of Port Coquitlam.

Candidates

BC NDP: Mike Farnworth

Swing riding meter

Port Coquitlam is viewed as a safe BC NDP seat.

Farnworth won here in 2017 by a margin of 25.74 per cent, and of B.C.’s 87 ridings, 63 were closer contests.

Of the 41 seats captured by the NDP in that riding, the party won 10 by larger margins.

2017 election results

BC NDP: Mike Farnworth — 14,079 votes (55.79%)

BC Liberal: Susan Chambers — 7,582 votes (30.05%)

BC Green: Jason Hanley — 3,237 votes (12.83%)

Libertarian: Lewis Dahlby — 248 votes (0.98%)

Cascadia Party: Billy Gibbons — 88 votes (0.35%)

