B.C. election 2020: Surrey South

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey South is a relatively new riding, created from parts of Surrey-Cloverdale and Surrey-Panorama in the 2015 seat redistribution.

While the seat is new, the area has historically favoured the BC Liberals.

Incumbent Stephanie Cadieux, minister of children and family development in Christy Clark’s government, won by almost 4,800 votes at the riding’s first contest in 2017.

The area has experienced rapid population growth in recent years, and the subsequent pressure on schools has been an election issue in the past.

Candidates

BC Liberals: Stephanie Cadieux

Swing riding meter

The prediction for a relatively new riding like this one is difficult without more past elections to review.

Story continues below advertisement

Cadieux won handily in 2017, with a margin of victory of more than 18 per cent. It was the 19th closest race of the 43 seats won by the BC Liberals.

2017 election results

BC Liberals: Stephanie Cadieux — 13,509 votes (50.94%)

BC NDP: Jonathan Siveria — 8,718 votes (32.87%)

BC Greens: Pascal Tremblay — 3,141 votes (11.85%)

Independent: Peter Njenga — 634 votes (2.39%)

Libertarian: Josh Barrett — 311 votes (1.17%)

Independent: Gary Hee — 140 votes (0.53%)

Your Political Party: Fabiola Palomino — 67 votes (0.25%)

​This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

Find full B.C. 2020 election coverage here.