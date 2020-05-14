No ICBC rebate coming right now to drivers as COVID-19 impacts remain unclear

Attorney General David Eby says ICBC will not be providing a rebate to drivers right now even though crashes have been down substantially since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eby says the public insurer’s finances are incredibly volatile currently with lower crash rates but also a loss in investments and a large number of cancellations.

“There has been calls for rate reductions because of the reduced number of vehicles on the road,” Eby said.

“The message is at this stage we don’t know what the year-end will look like. We will be waiting to year end before making any decisions about what to do with any surplus because we are not 100 per cent sure there will be a surplus.”

The province released a report on Thursday painting the financial picture at the insurer amidst the pandemic.

Eby says ICBC has almost no capital reserves to withstand fluctuations and volatility in the markets and it is too early to determine whether the pandemic will result in benefits to pass on to drivers. If there are any savings at the end of the year, ICBC says it will pass those on to drivers.

“ICBC is in a challenging position due to the pandemic, faced with uncertain and unprecedented turmoil in the markets, combined with no financial buffer as a result of the old government’s mismanagement,” Eby said.

“There are more than 10 months to go in the fiscal year and many unknowns, but if ICBC’s bottom line ends up better than expected, any surplus will be used to benefit B.C. drivers.”

Private insurance companies, which compete on the sale of optional insurance with ICBC, have returned between 10 to 25 per cent of rates to drivers due to a decrease in risk and costs in insurance companies.

According to the report, 103,700 British Columbians have cancelled their policies since the start of the pandemic. The province recently waved the cancellation and re-plating fees.

Lowering the insurance rate class has also been popular, with 57,561 ICBC customers doing that since the beginning of the pandemic. These two changes have resulted in a projected $283-million decline in written insurance premiums compared to what would normally be received for that period.

ICBC has opened 46 per cent fewer accident claims compared to the same time last year, with an average weekly reduction of 7,200 claims. This drop in the number of claims amounts to approximately $158 million in savings for ICBC.

The public insurer has seen a decrease in the value of its investment portfolio due to the unprecedented downturn in the financial markets, putting pressure on its bottom line. There is no firm number of the losses, but early indications suggest the impact could exceed $1 billion in fiscal year 2020 to 2021.

“ICBC waiving cancellation and re-plating fees alone during the pandemic has saved customers around $5 million and we will continue to work with those drivers facing financial hardship,” ICBC CEO Nicolas Jimenez said.

“We’re committed to delivering essential services and ensuring the safety of our customers, employees and partners. And given these uncertain times, we have a responsibility to consider many factors when making long-term decisions that could adversely affect ICBC’s bottom line – and customers’ insurance premiums – in the future.”