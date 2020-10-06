BC Liberals vow to end ICBC monopoly, open up market if elected

Send this page to someone via email

A BC Liberal government will officially open up the auto insurance market to competition from private businesses and officially end the ICBC monopoly.

“B.C. drivers are tired of being gouged by John Horgan and the NDP,” BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson said Tuesday.

“The ICBC monopoly is a failure and it’s time to offer drivers cheaper rates — that’s what competition will do and that’s what the BC Liberals will deliver.”

The party said it will give drivers the choice to purchase the best rate from either the private market or ICBC.

“When I hear stories of young people with clean driving records stuck with bills of over $5,000, it’s clear the system is failing and needs to be fixed,” Wilkinson added.

“Young people face enough pressure these days, so the BC Liberals will make sure they have affordable auto insurance.”

The Liberals said they will give new drivers credit for two years of driving experience, increasing to four years if a new driver has completed driver education.

