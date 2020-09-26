B.C. election 2020: Peace River South

Send this page to someone via email

Peace River South may be the safest BC Liberal riding in all of British Columbia.

A variety of right-leaning parties have won it over the decades, including the BC Liberals, Reform Party, Social Credit and Progressive Conservatives. The NDP has never won it in the modern era.

BC Liberal incumbent and former education minister Mike Bernier has held the seat since 2013.

In the 2017 election, he won the riding with an astonishing 75.97 per cent of the vote.

The riding borders Alberta, and natural gas and resource extraction dominate the local economy. Peace River South includes the communities of Chetwynd, Tumbler Ridge and Dawson Creek.

Candidates

BC Liberals: Mike Bernier

BC Conservatives: Kathleen Connolly

Swing riding meter

This is a safe BC Liberal Seat.

Bernier won Peace River South by 51.94 per cent in 2017, the largest margin of victory of any riding in British Columbia.

2017 election results

BC Liberals: Mike Bernier — 6,637 votes (75.97%)

BC NDP: Stephanie Goudie — 2,099 votes (24.03%)

This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest candidate information, candidate interviews and events in the campaign.

