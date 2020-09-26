B.C. election 2020: Abbotsford West

Send this page to someone via email

The riding of Abbotsford West has changed names many times since its creation in 1994, but one thing has remained consistent: MLA Mike de Jong.

De Jong has had a long career in provincial politics, starting with a byelection victory in Matsqui over B.C. political icon Grace McCarthy.

In a bit of a surprise move, de Jong has decided to run again for the BC Liberals and is looking to win his eighth election. If he does, he will become the longest-serving MLA in the province.

In 2017, he won the seat with 11,618 votes over BC NDP candidate Preet Rai. Rai received 6,474 votes to eclipse the 2,280 votes for BC Green candidate Kevin Eastwood.

Candidates

BC Liberals: Mike de Jong

Swing riding meter

Abbotsford West is not considered a swing riding. The BC Liberals won here in 2017 by a margin of 24.46 per cent, though the party won by a bigger margin in 15 other districts.

2017 election results

BC Liberal: Mike de Jong — 11,618 votes (55.23%)

BC NDP: Preet Rai — 6,474 votes (30.77%)

BC Greens: Kevin Eastwood — 2,280 votes (10.84%)

Christian Heritage: Lynn Simcox — 516 votes (2.45%)

Libertarian: Dave Sharkey — 149 votes (0.71%)

This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

