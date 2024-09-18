Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

No, a ‘picture of a bunny’ is not proof of Indigeneity: federal government

By Alex Boutilier Global News
Posted September 18, 2024 6:00 am
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Calls to investigate alleged misuse of Indigenous business support program'
Calls to investigate alleged misuse of Indigenous business support program
WATCH: There are calls for Canada’s auditor general to investigate a federal program meant to support Indigenous businesses. The Indigenous Procurement Program hands out roughly $1.6 billion of federal work every year. But a Global News investigation in partnership with First Nations University found loopholes that allow non-Indigenous company’s to access that money. Melissa Ridgen has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The federal government has clarified that no, a “picture of a bunny” is not sufficient documentation to access a multi-billion dollar procurement program intended for Indigenous businesses.

Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) has apologized to the Algonquin Anishinabeg Tribal Council after an official told the group that they could upload “any” document, including a snap of a rabbit, to qualify as an Indigenous supplier.

“Indigenous Services Canada does not consider a picture of a bunny to be sufficient documentation to prove Indigeneity,” department spokesperson Anispiragas Piragasanathar clarified in an email to Global News.

The April 2024 email chain, reviewed by Global News, called into question ISC’s insistence that they had tightened eligibility requirements around the Procurement Strategy for Indigenous Business (PSIB), a $1.6-billion annual program aimed at setting aside a percentage of federal work for Indigenous-owned and -operated businesses.

“Business registering for the (IBD) must provide proof that they are 51 per cent owned and controlled by Indigenous People. The exception[s] to this are Tribal Councils and Bands, for which Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada has a pre-verified database that (ISC) uses to confirm identity.”
Story continues below advertisement

“The department is reinforcing the professional business standards and expectations for all employees working on the IBD so that this does not happen again,” Piragasanathar added.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Piragasanathar said the department “apologized promptly” to the Algonquin tribal council after the incident was raised with them in June 2024.

A months-long investigation by Global News, in partnership with researchers at the First Nations University of Canada, found significant loopholes non-Indigenous companies can use to gain access to billions in federal work intended for First Nations, Inuit and Métis businesses.

The PSIB was created in 1996 as a way to set aside a certain percentage of federal contracts for businesses that are at least 51 per cent owned and operated by Indigenous people. The program was made mandatory by the current Liberal government, with at least five per cent of federal contracts going to First Nations, Inuit or Métis companies.

Trending Now

But the investigation found significant issues — identified in internal government reviews going back to 1999 — in how the federal government confirms a business is actually owned and controlled by Indigenous people.

It also detailed what the procurement industry refers to as “rent a feather” schemes, where non-Indigenous companies hire an Indigenous person to front their bid on government work in exchange for a small percentage of the contract’s value.

After revelations about the bunny email, the Algonquin Anishinabeg Tribal Council — along with the Assembly of First Nations and the Assembly of First Nations Québec-Labrador — wrote to Auditor General Karen Hogan’s office requesting an official probe into the IBD.

Story continues below advertisement

“Non-Indigenous scammers are defrauding, in the sense of (the) Criminal Code, the Government of Canada of money using rabbits or other fabricated proof of Indigeneity. It is not just Indigenous people, but all taxpayers, who suffer (from) this fraud,” the letter, obtained by Global News, read.

Hogan’s office confirmed last week they are considering an audit.

In a statement, ISC confirmed it had completed 19 audits of companies listed on the IBD since December 2023 to confirm they are, in fact, Indigenous-owned and controlled. As of Tuesday, there were 2,959 companies listed in the directory.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices