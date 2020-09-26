B.C. election 2020: Richmond South Centre

Send this page to someone via email

For nearly half her life, Linda Reid served the people of Richmond.

She was first elected in 1991, and with her retirement, she departs as the longest serving member of the B.C. legislature, with time spent as speaker and in cabinet.

She won eight elections over her 29-year career, much of it served in Richmond East.

Richmond South Centre was created in 2017, when Reid won by just under 1,200 votes.

The riding is similar to Richmond-Steveston because of its substantial Chinese population, but its demographics are changing as families move from Vancouver.

The BC Liberals hope to continue the trend of dominance in that city, with a star candidate this time in Alex Loo.

The Richmond city councillor finished 20th in the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin in parallel giant slalom snowboarding.

Story continues below advertisement

The NDP has not nominated a candidate yet, but this is one of the ridings on its target list for a majority.

Nominated Candidates

BC Liberals: Alexa Loo

Swing Riding Meter

Richmond South Centre was the 13th closest race in the province based on winning percentage in the 2017 election. Reid won by 8.44 per cent. It was the sixth closest race of the 43 seats won by the BC Liberals.

Election Results 2017

BC Liberals: Linda Reid, 6,914 votes (48.72%)

BC NDP: Chak Au, 5,716 votes (40.28%)

BC Greens: Greg Powell, 1,561 votes (11.00%)

This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

Find full B.C. 2020 election coverage here.