B.C. election 2020: Fraser-Nicola

The BC NDP is engaged in a battle with both the BC Liberals and members of its own part in Fraser-Nicola.

The party recently nominated Indigenous leader and lawyer Aaron Sumexheltza, but saw its entire riding association quit almost immediately afterward.

The reason why: Harry Lali.

Lali, a long-time NDP MLA, wants to run in the riding again and has the support from the executive. In 2017, Sumexhelta was John Horgan’s preferred candidate but Lali ended up winning the nomination and then losing on election night.

Sumexhelta will be faced with the challenge of winning the district without the support of some of the riding’s most prominent New Democrats.

Liberal MLA Jackie Tegart is running again. She beat Lali by 522 votes in 2017. She beat him by 614 votes in 2013.

Lali has shown the region, including Hope and Merritt, can be won by the NDP — but only if they can avoid losing to themselves.

Candidates

BC NDP: Aaron Sumexheltza

BC Liberals: Jackie Tegart

Swing Riding Meter

The riding has only existed since 2009. Harry Lali won the seat in 2009 and then lost to Jackie Tegart and the Liberals in 2013 and 2017.

Fraser Nicola was the sixth closest riding in the province based on the winning percentage in 2017. Tegart won by 3.8 per cent. The riding was the fourth closest of the 43 seats won by the NDP in 2017.

Election Results 2017

Liberal: Jackie Tegart — 6,597 votes (41.8%)

NDP: Harry Lali — 6,073 votes (38.5%)

Green: Arthur Green — 2,519 votes (16%)

Social Credit: Michael Henshall — 596 votes (3.8%)

This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

Find full B.C. 2020 provincial election coverage here.