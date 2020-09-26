B.C. election 2020: Kootenay West

Send this page to someone via email

Kootenay West is seen as a safe NDP seat.

A version of the district has sent an NDP MLA to Victoria in every election since 1972, with the exception of the 2001 BC Liberal sweep of the province.

BC NDP incumbent Katrine Conroy has held the seat since 2005, and has more than doubled her closest opponent’s vote share in four consecutive elections.

Kootenay West is comprised of Slocan Lake, the Arrow Lakes, Trout Lake, and the Trail-Rossland-Castlegar triangle of cities in the south of the riding. Other major towns include New Denver and Nakusp.

Candidates

Incumbent Catrine Conroy is expected to run again for the BC NDP.

Swing riding meter

This riding has voted NDP in 10 of the last 11 elections, often by large margins.

Story continues below advertisement

Conroy defeated her BC Liberal opponent by 35.27 per cent of the vote in 2017. Only seven of B.C.’s 87 ridings saw the winner claim a larger margin of victory in 2017. It was the fourth-largest margin of victory for a BC NDP candidate.

2017 election results

BC NDP: Katrine Conroy — 11,297 votes (59.64%)

BC Liberal: Jim Postnikoff — 4,617 cotes (24.37%)

BC Greens: Sam Troy — 3,029 votes (15.99%)

This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

Find full B.C. 2020 provincial election coverage here.