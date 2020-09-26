B.C. election 2020: Vancouver-West End

Send this page to someone via email

The smallest geographical riding in the province is also one the BC NDP can count on.

Spencer Chandra-Herbert has represented the community since 2008.

Vancouver-West End stretches from English Bay to the edge of Stanley Park, and the LGBTQ+ community is essential to its fabric.

Housing affordability and childcare continue to be pivotal issues.

Chandra Herbert has used his own popularity and community connection to make the riding a safe one for his party.

But it hasn’t always been like that. Lorne Mayencourt held the seat in 2001 and 2005 for the BC Liberals when it was called Vancouver-Burrard.

The Liberals have nominated on Ellacott, a construction site superintendent.

Nominated Candidates

BC NDP: Spencer Chandra Herbert

BC Liberals: Jon Ellacott

Swing Riding Meter

Vancouver-West End was the 82nd closest race out of 87 ridings, based on winning percentage. Chandra Herbert won by 37.97 per cent.

2017 Election Results

BC NDP: Spencer Chandra Herbert, 13,420 votes (60.97%)

BC Liberals: Nigel Elliott, 5,064 votes (23.00%)

BC Green: James Marshall, 3,059 votes (13.90%)

Libertarian: John Clarke, 352 votes (1.60%)

Independent: Leon David Dunn, 116 votes (0.53%)

This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.