B.C. election 2020: Vancouver-West End

The smallest geographical riding in the province is also one the BC NDP can count on.
Spencer Chandra-Herbert has represented the community since 2008.
Vancouver-West End stretches from English Bay to the edge of Stanley Park, and the LGBTQ+ community is essential to its fabric.
Housing affordability and childcare continue to be pivotal issues.
Chandra Herbert has used his own popularity and community connection to make the riding a safe one for his party.
But it hasn’t always been like that. Lorne Mayencourt held the seat in 2001 and 2005 for the BC Liberals when it was called Vancouver-Burrard.
The Liberals have nominated on Ellacott, a construction site superintendent.
Nominated Candidates
- BC NDP: Spencer Chandra Herbert
- BC Liberals: Jon Ellacott
Swing Riding Meter
Vancouver-West End was the 82nd closest race out of 87 ridings, based on winning percentage. Chandra Herbert won by 37.97 per cent.
2017 Election Results
- BC NDP: Spencer Chandra Herbert, 13,420 votes (60.97%)
- BC Liberals: Nigel Elliott, 5,064 votes (23.00%)
- BC Green: James Marshall, 3,059 votes (13.90%)
- Libertarian: John Clarke, 352 votes (1.60%)
- Independent: Leon David Dunn, 116 votes (0.53%)
This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
Comments