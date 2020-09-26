B.C. election 2020: Victoria-Beacon Hill

Send this page to someone via email

Carole James has been a political staple in British Columbia for the better part of two decades.

First, she was the president of the BC School Trustees Association and then as the NDP MLA for Victoria-Beacon Hill. Her political journey has seen the lows of election defeats as party leader and a caucus revolts, and the highs as finance minister and deputy premier.

But following a Parkinson’s disease diagnosis, James decided to step back from public life and not run again, and the riding will see someone new for the first time since 2005.

Hoping to replace James is Grace Lore, who ran unsuccessfully for Victoria city council as an independent and who has received James’ endorsement for the 2020 nomination.

Karen Bill will once again run for the BC Liberals. She lost in both 2009 and 2013, finishing in third place both times.

The BC Green Party has had eyes on this seat as a potential pickup. The party finished second here in the last two elections. Jeremy Cardonna has indicated his interest in running.

Nominated Candidates

BC NDP: Grace Lore

BC Liberals: Karen Bill

Swing Riding Meter

The NDP has held the riding since 1991, except in 2001, when BC Liberal Jeff Bray won the day.

Victoria-Beacon Hill was the 51st closest race in the province in 2017. James won by 22.67 per cent.

Election Results 2017

BC NDP: Carole James, 16,057 (53.05%)

BC Greens: Kalen Harris, 9,194 votes (30.38%)

B C Liberals: Karen Bill, 4,689 votes (15.49%)

Libertarian: Art Lowe, 190 votes (0.63%)

Independent: Jordan Reichert, 102 votes (0.34%)

Independent: David Shebib, 35 votes (0.11%)

This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

