B.C. election 2020: Surrey-Newton

Surrey-Newton is a BC NDP-friendly constituency, but has voted BC Liberal and Social Credit once each in the past as well.

NDP incumbent Harry Bains has held the seat since 2005. He won easily in 2017, defeating the Liberal hopeful by more than 4,200 ballots.

The BC Liberals have nominated financial planner and community sports advocate Paul Boparai.

The riding was created in 1986, and is the smallest of the Surrey districts.

Candidates

BC NDP: Harry Bains

BC Liberal: Paul Boparai

Swing riding meter

The New Democrats have won this seat in six of eight elections since it was created. The BC Liberals last captured it during their 2001 sweep of the province.

In 2017, Bains won by a margin of 27.32 per cent. Just 18 of B.C.’s 87 seats were won by a larger margin. HIs party won by a larger edge in just eight of its 41 seats.

2017 election results

BC NDP: Harry Bains — 9,744 votes (57.31%)

BC Liberal: Gurminder Singh Parihar — 5,099 votes (29.99 per cent)

BC Greens: Richard Krieger — 1,175 votes (6.89%)

