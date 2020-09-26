B.C. election 2020: Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

Send this page to someone via email

Getting rid of the tolls of the Port Mann Bridge got the big headlines, but it was removing the tolls on the Golden Ears Bridge that may have put the BC NDP over the line to form a government.

The major 2017 election promise helped convince voters in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows to support NDP candidate Lisa Beare.

Beare, who has been serving as tourism, sports and culture minister, beat BC Liberal incumbent Doug Bing by around 1,800 votes.

The riding has a history of being close, and the Liberals and NDP were within a thousand votes in the 2005, 2009 and 2013 elections.

Beare is expected to run again and will take on two-time Maple Ridge city councillor Cheryl Ashlie. Ashlie was one of the first BC Liberals to be nominated for this election and has been campaigning for months in an attempt to unseat Beare.

Candidates

BC NDP: Lisa Beare

BC Liberals: Cheryl Ashlie

Swing Riding Meter

Since 1991, the NDP has won the seat five times and the Liberals have won it twice — but the races have been close.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows was the seventh closest riding in 2017 in the province based on the margin of victory. Beare won by six per cent. It was the third closest seat of the 41 won by the NDP.

Election Results 2017

BC NDP: Lisa Beare, 12,045 votes (44.8%)

BC Liberals: Doug Bing, 10,428 votes (38.8%)

BC Greens: Alex Pope, 3,329 votes (12.4%)

BC Conservative: Gary O’Driscoll, 676 votes (2.5%)

This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

