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Health

Future of safe consumption uncertain in Regina amid overdoses, deaths

By Andrew Kitchen Global News
Posted April 28, 2026 11:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Spike in Regina overdoses and deaths causing concern'
Spike in Regina overdoses and deaths causing concern
WATCH: A spike in Regina overdose-related deaths has the Saskatchewan Health Authority warning about a toxic supply of especially potent drugs. It is also raising questions about the future of safe consumption in the province's capital.
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Over the weekend, an especially potent drug supply led to 29 overdose calls, as well as the suspected-overdose deaths of three people in Regina.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is encouraging the use of take-home naloxone kits. According to the Saskatoon Fire Department, they are also experiencing a significant spike, with over 500 overdose calls so far in April.

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Meanwhile,the safe consumption site in Saskatoon, Prairie Harm Reduction, was recently closed. Regina’s Nēwo-Yōtina Friendship Centre continues to allow the safe consumption of illicit drugs on their premises — as well as offering drug testing services.

However, the future of safe consumption sites in the province is uncertain.

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