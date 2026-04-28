Future of safe consumption uncertain in Regina amid overdoses, deaths

Over the weekend, an especially potent drug supply led to 29 overdose calls, as well as the suspected-overdose deaths of three people in Regina.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority is encouraging the use of take-home naloxone kits. According to the Saskatoon Fire Department, they are also experiencing a significant spike, with over 500 overdose calls so far in April.
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Meanwhile,the safe consumption site in Saskatoon, Prairie Harm Reduction, was recently closed. Regina’s Nēwo-Yōtina Friendship Centre continues to allow the safe consumption of illicit drugs on their premises — as well as offering drug testing services.
However, the future of safe consumption sites in the province is uncertain.
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