B.C. election 2020: Prince George-Mackenzie

BC Liberal incumbent Mike Morris is looking for a three-peat in Prince George-Mackenzie.

Morris, a former RCMP superintendent and public safety minister in Christy Clark’s government, won the riding in 2007 by about 5,000 ballots.

The New Democrats have not won in the area since 1996. They’ve nominated Mackenzie Mayor Joan Atkinson to carry their banner.

Forestry is a major sector in the riding, and the BC NDP’s handling of the industry is bound to be a key election issue.

The BC Liberals are strong in the Hart Highlands north of Prince George, while the BC NDP performs best in Mackzenzie and some of the smaller surrounding communities.

Nominated Candidates

BC Liberals: Mike Morris

BC NDP: Joan Atkinson

Swing Riding Meter

The BC Liberals have held this seat and its predecessor, Prince George North, continuously since 2001.

In 2017, Morris beat his NDP river by a margin of 25.47 per cent. Of B.C.’s 87 ridings, 62 were closer contests, while the BC Liberals found themselves in tighter races in 30 of their 43 won seats.

2017 Election Results

BC Liberals: Mike Morris — 10,725 votes (57.12%)

BC NDP: Bobby Deepak — 5942 votes (31.65%)

BC Greens: Hillary Crowley — 2,109 votes (11.23%)

