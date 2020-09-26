B.C. election 2020: Chilliwack

Send this page to someone via email

The Chilliwack riding is among the safest BC Liberal seats in British Columbia.

The riding has undergone various name changes and boundary changes since its creation at the start of the 20th century, and has always gone to either the BC Liberals or Social Credit parties.

In recent years the riding has become smaller and more urban, and the NDP does have some support in its city centre and surrounding First Nations reserves.

Liberal incumbent John Martin has held the riding since 2013.

Candidates

BC Liberals: John Martin

BC Conservatives: Diane Janzen

Swing riding meter

The BC Liberals won this riding by 16.04 per cent in 2017.

It was the 35th closest race out of 87 in that election, and the 14th closest of the 43 seats the BC Liberals won.

2017 election results

BC Liberal: John Martin — 8,741 votes (48.42%)

BC NDP: Tracy O’Hara — 5,673 votes (32.38%)

BC Green: Wayne Froese — 3,014 votes (17.10%)

Independent: Ryan McKinnon — 402 votes (2.1%)

This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

Find full B.C. 2020 provincial election coverage here.