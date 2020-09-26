B.C. election 2020: Richmond-Steveston

Send this page to someone via email

The self-described selfie king of British Columbia is moving on. John Yap announced of the first day of the 2020 election campaign that he will not run again.

Yap served Richmond-Steveston starting in 2005, and was elected three times. He has not been a prominent part of the BC Liberal caucus in opposition.

He served as minister of advanced education and minister of multiculturalism while the Liberals were in power.

He was forced to resigned as minister Multiculturalism in connection with the BC Liberal quick wins scandal.

The Liberals are undergoing some renewal with the recruitment of Richmond Chamber of Commerce CEO Matt Pitcairn, who stepped down after accepting the nomination.

Nominated Candidates

BC Liberals: Matt Pitcairn

Swing Meter Riding

The riding has been dominated by the BC Liberals, but the result in 2017 was the closest ever since it was created in 1991.

Richmond-Steveston was the 12th closest race in B.C. based on winning percentage in 2017. Yap won by 8.25 per cent. It was the fifth closest race won by the BC Liberals out of their 43 seats.

Elections Results 2017

BC Liberals: John Yap, 10,332 (47.60%)

BC NDP: Kelly Greene, 8,542 votes (39.35%)

BC Greens: Roy Sakata, 2,833 votes (13.05%)

