B.C. election 2020: Vancouver-False Creek

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver-False Creek is among the top five Liberal ridings the BC NDP would like to steal on Oct. 24.

In the way is Sam Sullivan, the former Vancouver mayor, who will be the BC Liberal candidate again.

Sullivan has played a minor role in opposition since leader Andrew Wilkinson took over the party. He remains well-known in his riding and has won the seat in both 2013 and 2017.

He won by just 560 votes in 2017, though, over NDP candidate Morgane Oger. It was a step back, considering he’d won by 2,247 votes in 2013.

The NDP have nominated Brenda Bailey, the head of DigiBC.

Nominated Candidates

BC Liberals: Sam Sullivan

BC NDP: Brenda Bailey

Swing Riding Meter

The riding has only existed since 2009, and has only ever been held by the BC Liberals.

Story continues below advertisement

In 2017, Vancouver-False Creek was the fifth closest race in the province based on victory percentage. Sullivan won by just 1.8 per cent. It was the third closest race of the 43 seats won by the BC Liberals.

Elections Results 2017

BC Liberals: Sam Sullivan, 9,332 votes (42.6%)

BC NDP: Morgane Oger, 8,772 votes (40%)

BC Greens: Bradley Darren Shende, 3,448 votes (15.7%)

Libertarian: Liz Jaluague, 200 votes (0.9%)

Your Political Party: James Filippelli, 96 votes (0.4%)

Citizens First: Phillip James Ryan, 75 votes (0.3%)

This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.